Lok Sabha's Promise of Order: A Fresh Start Ahead

In a bid to restore functionality to a frequently disrupted assembly, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla gathered senior political leaders on Friday. The meeting concluded with a commitment to peaceful proceedings starting Monday, parliamentary sources confirm.

After five consecutive days of interruptions, Speaker Birla emphasized the necessity for meaningful debates and adherence to decorum, particularly during Question Hour, sources reported.

Monday's session will feature a discussion on the military operation titled 'Operation Sindoor', amid a backdrop of issues like the electoral revision in Bihar and other contentious topics raised by the opposition since the session's beginning on July 21.

