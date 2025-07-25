Lok Sabha's Promise of Order: A Fresh Start Ahead
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla convened a meeting to ensure the House functions smoothly from Monday, following repeated disruptions. Leaders were encouraged to focus on meaningful discussions and maintain decorum during Question Hour. The agenda includes a discussion on 'Operation Sindoor' amid various opposition-raised issues.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to restore functionality to a frequently disrupted assembly, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla gathered senior political leaders on Friday. The meeting concluded with a commitment to peaceful proceedings starting Monday, parliamentary sources confirm.
After five consecutive days of interruptions, Speaker Birla emphasized the necessity for meaningful debates and adherence to decorum, particularly during Question Hour, sources reported.
Monday's session will feature a discussion on the military operation titled 'Operation Sindoor', amid a backdrop of issues like the electoral revision in Bihar and other contentious topics raised by the opposition since the session's beginning on July 21.
(With inputs from agencies.)
