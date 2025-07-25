Left Menu

Lok Sabha's Promise of Order: A Fresh Start Ahead

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla convened a meeting to ensure the House functions smoothly from Monday, following repeated disruptions. Leaders were encouraged to focus on meaningful discussions and maintain decorum during Question Hour. The agenda includes a discussion on 'Operation Sindoor' amid various opposition-raised issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 13:27 IST
Lok Sabha's Promise of Order: A Fresh Start Ahead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to restore functionality to a frequently disrupted assembly, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla gathered senior political leaders on Friday. The meeting concluded with a commitment to peaceful proceedings starting Monday, parliamentary sources confirm.

After five consecutive days of interruptions, Speaker Birla emphasized the necessity for meaningful debates and adherence to decorum, particularly during Question Hour, sources reported.

Monday's session will feature a discussion on the military operation titled 'Operation Sindoor', amid a backdrop of issues like the electoral revision in Bihar and other contentious topics raised by the opposition since the session's beginning on July 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025