Congress Challenges Election Commission Over Voter Roll Revisions

Congress MP Manish Tewari criticized the Election Commission of India for its Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll in Bihar, accusing it of breaking tradition. The INDIA bloc, including Priyanka Gandhi, protested at Parliament, demanding transparency and access to voter lists amid claims of democratic infringement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 14:02 IST
Congress MP Manish Tewari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Congress MP Manish Tewari has publicly criticized the Election Commission of India (ECI) for its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar, a state on the cusp of pivotal elections. Tewari's allegations point towards the ECI deviating from established norms and traditions.

Speaking to ANI, Tewari voiced his disapproval, emphasizing that the Election Commission's actions are in stark contrast to longstanding practices. He further suggested that rather than revising the electoral roll, which has undergone meticulous verification, the commission should consider reviewing it to address any specific objections.

Amidst growing criticism, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi called for transparency, urging the Election Commission to respond to accusations and provide political parties with the voter list. The INDIA bloc's protest, persisting for five days, highlights their demand for democracy and transparency. The dissent escalated with slogans against the central government, marking a critical moment in India's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

