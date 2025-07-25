Left Menu

Lok Sabha Faces Turmoil as Protests Persist, Adjourned Amid Uproar

Both houses of Indian Parliament faced adjournments due to opposition protests. The Lok Sabha struggled to continue proceedings amid opposition's demand for a discussion on key public issues, while chairing BJP MP urged members to maintain decorum. Efforts were underway to resume discussions smoothly.

25-07-2025
Visuals from the Lok Sabha (Photo: SansadTV) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha was forced to adjourn on Friday amid persistent protests and slogans by opposition members, marking a tumultuous day in India's lower house. With the adjournment, the House is slated to reconvene on July 28 at 11 AM. Prior to this, the Rajya Sabha had also faced an adjournment at 2 PM, with its next meeting scheduled for Monday at 11 AM.

Jagdambika Pal, Bharatiya Janata Party MP chairing the Lok Sabha session, made fervent appeals to opposition members to uphold the decorum and allow discussions on private members' bills. Despite his efforts, the proceedings were disrupted, delaying the consideration and passing of 'The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024.'

The opposition's demands for discussions on various pressing issues, such as the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision exercise in Bihar, remained a central point of contention. An all-party meeting was convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who stressed the necessity for the House to function smoothly and urged members to engage in constructive dialogue. The situation remains tense, with efforts to break the parliamentary deadlock ongoing.

