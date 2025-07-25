Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Bihar's Election Roll Revision

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticizes the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, accusing it of serving the 'one nation, one party' agenda of BJP. She cites SC objections over difficult document requirements. Bihar's Opposition protests, alleging a conspiracy against Tejashwi Yadav, while the Congress joins nationwide demonstrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 14:57 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Bihar's Election Roll Revision
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar has sparked significant controversy, with Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi alleging a 'mal-intent' agenda driven by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Chaturvedi argues that the exercise reflects a larger agenda for a 'one nation, one party' rule.

She criticized the Election Commission (EC) for demanding documents that are challenging for the public to procure, despite the Supreme Court's suggestions for alternative documents. Questions have been raised about democracy being compromised, with accusations from Tejashwi Yadav that the BJP aims to manipulate the electoral process.

In the midst of these allegations, the opposition's protests have intensified. RJD leader Rabri Devi has accused the state government of plotting against Tejashwi Yadav. The debates have overshadowed legislative proceedings, drawing participation from national Congress figures, rallying against what is being termed an 'attack on democracy.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025