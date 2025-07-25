Controversy Erupts Over Bihar's Election Roll Revision

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar has sparked significant controversy, with Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi alleging a 'mal-intent' agenda driven by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Chaturvedi argues that the exercise reflects a larger agenda for a 'one nation, one party' rule.

She criticized the Election Commission (EC) for demanding documents that are challenging for the public to procure, despite the Supreme Court's suggestions for alternative documents. Questions have been raised about democracy being compromised, with accusations from Tejashwi Yadav that the BJP aims to manipulate the electoral process.

In the midst of these allegations, the opposition's protests have intensified. RJD leader Rabri Devi has accused the state government of plotting against Tejashwi Yadav. The debates have overshadowed legislative proceedings, drawing participation from national Congress figures, rallying against what is being termed an 'attack on democracy.'

(With inputs from agencies.)