Political Storm in Bihar: Conspiracy Allegations and Rising Tensions

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi accused the JD(U)-BJP combine of conspiring to murder her son Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the opposition in the assembly. She claimed multiple attempts on his life ahead of upcoming elections. Tensions flare between political parties as accusations fly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 25-07-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:13 IST
Rabri Devi
  • Country:
  • India

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi has stirred a political storm by alleging a conspiracy orchestrated by the ruling JD(U)-BJP coalition to murder her son, Tejashwi Yadav, as elections approach.

Speaking to PTI, Devi claimed her son, a prominent opposition leader, has faced several attempts on his life, putting the ruling coalition in the spotlight.

The allegations come amid heightened tensions during assembly sessions and sharp exchanges between leaders, fueling a charged political climate in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

