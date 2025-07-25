Political Storm in Bihar: Conspiracy Allegations and Rising Tensions

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi has stirred a political storm by alleging a conspiracy orchestrated by the ruling JD(U)-BJP coalition to murder her son, Tejashwi Yadav, as elections approach.

Speaking to PTI, Devi claimed her son, a prominent opposition leader, has faced several attempts on his life, putting the ruling coalition in the spotlight.

The allegations come amid heightened tensions during assembly sessions and sharp exchanges between leaders, fueling a charged political climate in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)