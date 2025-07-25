BJP's Vijayendra Slams Congress Over Election Commission Allegations
BJP State President B Y Vijayendra criticized Congress leaders for alleging misuse of the Election Commission, urging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar to apologize for undermining the institution's integrity. He challenged their claims, highlighting Congress's recent electoral successes in Karnataka.
BJP State President B Y Vijayendra sharply criticized Congress on Friday, demanding apologies from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for questioning the Election Commission's integrity.
At a press conference, Vijayendra accused Congress of sowing public distrust in the constitutional body, challenging their claims of electoral misuse after Congress's own electoral victories in Karnataka.
Vijayendra condemned the statements as dangerous, alleging a continued Emergency-era mindset in Congress. He emphasized that such allegations should be addressed legally, not publicly, to prevent public perception corruption.
