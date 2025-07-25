BJP's Vijayendra Slams Congress Over Election Commission Allegations

BJP State President B Y Vijayendra sharply criticized Congress on Friday, demanding apologies from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for questioning the Election Commission's integrity.

At a press conference, Vijayendra accused Congress of sowing public distrust in the constitutional body, challenging their claims of electoral misuse after Congress's own electoral victories in Karnataka.

Vijayendra condemned the statements as dangerous, alleging a continued Emergency-era mindset in Congress. He emphasized that such allegations should be addressed legally, not publicly, to prevent public perception corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)