Parliament Set for Comprehensive Debate on Operation Sindhoor Amid Stalemate
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh plans to open discussions on Operation Sindhoor in the Lok Sabha. An all-party meeting broke the deadlock over opposition demands. Prime Minister Modi may participate, alongside key ministers. Extensive debates are set, with the Rajya Sabha following suit. Opposition seeks clarity on various national issues.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to spearhead discussions on Operation Sindhoor in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Easing a stalemate that has gripped Parliament, the debate in the Lok Sabha will be followed by the Rajya Sabha taking it up on Tuesday.
Key figures such as Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will join BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Nishikant Dubey in contributing to the discussion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to intervene in both Houses.
The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will devote 16 hours each to the operation's discussion, said Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. The government and opposition seek to address unresolved issues, including tension over recent international claims and domestic policy concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
