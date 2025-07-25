Rahul Gandhi's Critique: Modi 'All Show, No Substance'
In a sharp critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi describes Modi as "all show and no substance." Gandhi made these remarks during the 'Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan' with OBCs, alleging the media has exaggerated Modi's image. He urged OBC youth to recognize their potential.
In a pointed criticism directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the leader of being "all show and no substance." Gandhi's comments came as he addressed a 'Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan' attended by OBC members at Talkatora Stadium.
Gandhi alleged that the media has largely contributed to the inflated public perception of Modi. He emphasized that meeting the Prime Minister in person has convinced him of his lack of substance, contrary to the media portrayal.
Encouraging the OBC youth to understand and harness their inherent potential, Gandhi expressed his belief that such a realization could lead to significant change.
