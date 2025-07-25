Youth Protesters Make Waves Against Salt Lake Waterlogging

In a unique form of protest, members of the BJP's youth wing took to the flooded streets of Salt Lake in Kolkata, swimming through waterlogged lanes to highlight civic issues.

Led by Sanjay Poddar, activists raised slogans against the ruling TMC, accusing them of allowing state-sponsored flooding. Their striking demonstration occurred in the EC and FD blocks, areas severely affected by overnight rain.

Residents expressed their frustration, criticizing the TMC-controlled Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation for inadequate action. Police later dispersed the protesters, and the BJP plans to meet the municipal commissioner to address the issue.

