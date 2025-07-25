Left Menu

Youth Protesters Make Waves Against Salt Lake Waterlogging

Members of the BJP's youth wing protested against waterlogging in Salt Lake's streets by swimming through knee-deep waters. Led by Sanjay Poddar, the activists drew attention to the TMC's perceived failure to tackle the issue effectively. The event highlighted residents' frustrations over persistent infrastructure problems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:19 IST
Youth Protesters Make Waves Against Salt Lake Waterlogging
In a unique form of protest, members of the BJP's youth wing took to the flooded streets of Salt Lake in Kolkata, swimming through waterlogged lanes to highlight civic issues.

Led by Sanjay Poddar, activists raised slogans against the ruling TMC, accusing them of allowing state-sponsored flooding. Their striking demonstration occurred in the EC and FD blocks, areas severely affected by overnight rain.

Residents expressed their frustration, criticizing the TMC-controlled Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation for inadequate action. Police later dispersed the protesters, and the BJP plans to meet the municipal commissioner to address the issue.

