Rahul Gandhi has always practised politics of falsehood: Pradhan on vacant varsity posts

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday attacked Rahul Gandhi for his comments on vacant reserved posts for SCs, STs and OBCs in Central universities, alleging that the Congress leader has always practised the politics of falsehood and his party has become "ideologically bankrupt".

Ealier in the day, Rahul Gandhi attacked the Modi government over vacant reserved posts in Central universities, calling it not just negligence but a "well-planned conspiracy" to keep 'Bahujans' out of education, research and policies.

The leader of opposition in Lok Sabha demanded that all such vacant posts be filled immediately and 'Bahujans' be given their rights, not "Manuwadi boycott".

"Those who have done politics against common people in the country, who have done politics against the poor, their hearts are filled with poison. Those who have poison in their hearts will see only poison across the country. May God give wisdom to the Congress party. "Rahul Gandhi has always practised the politics of falsehood. He and his party have consistently been against the poor, the oppressed, and marginalised sections of society," Pradhan told reporters. The minister also alleged that during Congress rule, OBC posts were often marked as "not suitable" and then given to candidates from the general category.

"Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of 'not found suitable'. The fact is, this term originated during the Congress regime itself. During Congress rule, there was gross manipulation of reserved posts. In a dramatic manner, interviews were conducted and the excuse of 'not suitable candidate found' was made. "Then, using the 'not found suitable' category, those posts were seized and converted. I openly challenge Rahul Gandhi and ask him -- either inside or outside Parliament -- to disclose how many reserved posts were converted to the general category during Congress rule under the 'not found suitable'. And how many such conversions happened under the tenure of PM Modi," Pradhan said. The minister also alleged that the Congress has become ideologically bankrupt and this intellectual bankruptcy is now visible in its leaders as well. "Once again, the Congress has resorted to lies. The Congress claims that the Modi government has done nothing for the OBCs. No one opposed the Mandal Commission more than Rahul Gandhi's late father Rajiv Gandhi.The Congress has, for generation after generation, stood against reservations," Pradhan said.

