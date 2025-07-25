UK's Starmer says recognising Palestinian statehood must be part of wider peace plan

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that recognising Palestinian statehood should be part of a wider plan for lasting security for Palestinians and Israelis, After France said on Thursday it would recognise Palestine, Starmer said he was working with allies on the steps that were needed for peace in the conflict in Gaza.

"Recognition of a Palestinian state has to be one of those steps. I am unequivocal about that. But it must be part of a wider plan which ultimately results in a two-state solution and lasting security for Palestinians and Israelis," he said in a statement after speaking with the leaders of France and Germany.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)