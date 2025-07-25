Left Menu

J-K Cong chief seeks special session of Assembly to discuss strategy for statehood restoration

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-07-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 23:36 IST
J-K Cong chief seeks special session of Assembly to discuss strategy for statehood restoration
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra on Friday demanded a special session of the J-K Assembly to discuss the issue of delay in granting statehood and to devise a common strategy to fight for its restoration at the earliest.

Talking to reporters at the railway station here after his arrival from New Delhi by Vande Bharat train, he said, "We have been on the streets for over six months, carrying the demand for restoration of statehood to every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir and slowly intensifying it.

"We want a special session of the Assembly to discuss statehood," Karra said.

"We gave the calls for Srinagar Chalo, then Jammu Chalo, and then Delhi Chalo, continuously notifying it through media briefings and appealing to all political, social, trade and other organizations to support the struggle," he said.

The first phase of the struggle reached Delhi and the entire campaign was very impressive and successful, especially the Delhi Chalo call, where they held a protest demonstration and marched towards Parliament but were stopped, Karra said.

"It was joined by our senior national leadership on the directions of LoP Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge ji, attracting the attention of the entire nation regarding the denial of our legitimate demand by the BJP government, despite repeated promises," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of statehood to J-K

Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of stat...

 India
2
Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell

Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine M...

 United States
3
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural economies gain competitive edge through digital connectivity

Supply chain resilience hinges on structured data governance

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025