Left Menu

Names of 30–40 lakh voters may be deleted in Assam before 2026 state polls: TMC MP Sushmita Dev

Mamata Banerjee is saying that verify the documents of the people, she is not saying that illegal Bangladeshis should be kept, Dev said.The Rajya Sabha MP also questioned the basis of eviction drives in Assam.We support encroached land being cleared.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-07-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 19:24 IST
Names of 30–40 lakh voters may be deleted in Assam before 2026 state polls: TMC MP Sushmita Dev
  • Country:
  • India

Criticising the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev on Saturday claimed that the same exercise will be carried out in Assam before next year's state polls and 30-40 lakh names will be deleted from the voter list. She questioned the recent crackdown on 'illegal Bangladeshis' in the country, alleging that it was being done on the basis of language and Bengalis were being targeted.

''What is happening in Bihar through SIR, the Election Commission will replicate in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and across all Indian states. The opposition is raising this issue in Parliament every day because the NDA government refuses to allow a debate on it,'' Dev said at a press conference here.

Claiming that SIR is 'unconstitutional and illegal', Dev said the EC is not authorised to determine citizenship of a person.

''Election Commission cannot question me on my citizenship. It is the job and jurisdiction of the ministry of Home Affairs,'' the former Lok Sabha MP from Assam asserted.

Claiming that 65 lakh names are being deleted from the electoral rolls in Bihar through the SIR, Dev said, ''When SIR happens in Assam, 30-40 lakh people's names will be cut off. Be careful of the BJP.'' She maintained that the BJP is restoring to such tactics of deleting voters' names as it has realised its support is fading, including in Assam where it will seek a third straight term next year.

On 'crackdown' on illegal Bangladeshis in different parts of the country, Dev said that Bengali-speaking people are being targeted.

''Only Bengali-speaking people have emerged as the suspects. Mamata Banerjee is saying that verify the documents of the people, she is not saying that illegal Bangladeshis should be kept,'' Dev said.

The Rajya Sabha MP also questioned the basis of eviction drives in Assam.

''We support encroached land being cleared. But the chief minister here is saying that encroachers are Bangladeshis. Then, where have these people gone after being evicted? These are nothing but election gimmicks,'' she claimed.

The TMC national spokesperson said opposition unity is important to defeat BJP in the state and urged the Congress to take the initiative in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025