Renaming Controversy: BJP Fumes Over Jharkhand's Mother Teresa Clinic

In a heated political move, senior BJP leader Amar Kumar Bauri has accused the Jharkhand government of advancing religious conversion through its decision to rename the Atal Mohalla Clinic as the Mother Teresa Advanced Health Clinic.

Bauri announced that the BJP is planning widespread protests against the government's decision, claiming that the renaming is not about enhancing healthcare but is a state-backed initiative to facilitate conversions under the guise of healthcare services.

The original scheme, launched in August 2019 by former Chief Minister Raghubar Das, aimed to address the healthcare challenges in urban slums, operating over 140 clinics. In protest, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha burned effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren across multiple locations, including Ranchi and Dhanbad.

