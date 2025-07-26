Left Menu

Renaming Controversy: BJP Fumes Over Jharkhand's Mother Teresa Clinic

Senior BJP leader Amar Kumar Bauri criticized the Jharkhand government's decision to rename Atal Mohalla Clinic as the Mother Teresa Advanced Health Clinic, alleging it promotes religious conversion. Bauri announced BJP protests, emphasizing the original scheme's success in providing healthcare to urban slums since 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:15 IST
Renaming Controversy: BJP Fumes Over Jharkhand's Mother Teresa Clinic
Amar Kumar Bauri
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political move, senior BJP leader Amar Kumar Bauri has accused the Jharkhand government of advancing religious conversion through its decision to rename the Atal Mohalla Clinic as the Mother Teresa Advanced Health Clinic.

Bauri announced that the BJP is planning widespread protests against the government's decision, claiming that the renaming is not about enhancing healthcare but is a state-backed initiative to facilitate conversions under the guise of healthcare services.

The original scheme, launched in August 2019 by former Chief Minister Raghubar Das, aimed to address the healthcare challenges in urban slums, operating over 140 clinics. In protest, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha burned effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren across multiple locations, including Ranchi and Dhanbad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025