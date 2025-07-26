Left Menu

India Urges Caution Amid Thailand-Cambodia Clashes

Amid ongoing military clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, India is closely monitoring the situation, advising its citizens to exercise caution. With fatalities and displacement on the rise, India's Ministry of External Affairs has issued advisories for travellers to avoid conflict zones and urged both nations to cease hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Amid the escalating military conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, India expressed its concern and urged for an immediate cessation of hostilities. The situation, described as dire, has resulted in 32 fatalities and the displacement of about 150,000 people since clashes erupted on Thursday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India advised citizens to stay informed and contact Indian embassies in both countries for needed assistance. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized India's close relations with the nations and expressed hope for a peaceful resolution.

Indian embassies have issued advisories warning travellers to avoid conflict-prone areas. The embassy in Bangkok highlighted the importance of heeding local updates, while in Phnom Penh, Indians were advised to steer clear of border regions. Amid tensions, travel advisories urge caution, given Thailand's popularity among Indian tourists.

