Left Menu

Eknath Shinde Rebuffs Ambulance Scam Allegations Amid Political Heat

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde refuted accusations from Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut regarding an alleged Rs 800 crore ambulance scam. Shinde criticized the opposing faction for their historical corruption and dismissed the allegations as baseless, emphasizing his and his son's clean image in the controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:47 IST
Eknath Shinde Rebuffs Ambulance Scam Allegations Amid Political Heat
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst a swirl of allegations, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has dismissed claims linking him and his son, Shrikant Shinde, to a purported Rs 800 crore ambulance scam. Shinde countered the accusations made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, arguing that the claims were unfounded and politically motivated.

Shinde decisively challenged the credibility of the allegations, highlighting past corruption scandals associated with the Shiv Sena (UBT), including the Mithi river silt and khichdi scams. These historical transgressions, Shinde implied, rendered the opposition's critiques hypocritical, given their alleged track record.

Raut's allegations involved a supposedly inflated ambulance procurement contract awarded to Sumeet Facilities Limited. However, Summit Salunke, vice chairman of Sumeet Group Enterprises, refuted any political connections, citing the Bombay High Court's dismissal of a PIL against the project as proof of the tender process's legitimacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025