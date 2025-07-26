Eknath Shinde Rebuffs Ambulance Scam Allegations Amid Political Heat
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde refuted accusations from Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut regarding an alleged Rs 800 crore ambulance scam. Shinde criticized the opposing faction for their historical corruption and dismissed the allegations as baseless, emphasizing his and his son's clean image in the controversy.
Amidst a swirl of allegations, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has dismissed claims linking him and his son, Shrikant Shinde, to a purported Rs 800 crore ambulance scam. Shinde countered the accusations made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, arguing that the claims were unfounded and politically motivated.
Shinde decisively challenged the credibility of the allegations, highlighting past corruption scandals associated with the Shiv Sena (UBT), including the Mithi river silt and khichdi scams. These historical transgressions, Shinde implied, rendered the opposition's critiques hypocritical, given their alleged track record.
Raut's allegations involved a supposedly inflated ambulance procurement contract awarded to Sumeet Facilities Limited. However, Summit Salunke, vice chairman of Sumeet Group Enterprises, refuted any political connections, citing the Bombay High Court's dismissal of a PIL against the project as proof of the tender process's legitimacy.
