Strengthening Ties: India-Maldives Connect
President Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enhancing bilateral ties. Key developments include the initiation of a Free Trade Agreement and a UPI partnership. Despite past tensions, the mutual relationship appears promising for the future, especially in boosting tourism and economic exchanges.
Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu commended the efforts of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in fortifying the diplomatic relationship between India and the Maldives. Muizzu, speaking to reporters, expressed optimism about the future prospects of the bilateral ties, calling Modi a "wonderful person."
During Modi's visit to the Maldives in July, both leaders engaged in discussions, leading to several MoUs and agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation across sectors. An important highlight was the launch of negotiations for the India-Maldives Free Trade Agreement and a collaborative agreement between India's NPCI International Payment Limited and the Maldives Monetary Authority on the UPI system.
Muizzu also acknowledged India's ongoing role in supporting Maldivian development and tourism. However, he noted a setback in relations due to offensive social media comments by Maldivian officials against India, which led to canceled trips by Indian visitors. Relations are reportedly improving, with hopes for a closer partnership moving forward.
