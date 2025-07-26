Left Menu

Samajwadi Party Celebrates Samvidhaan Maanstambh Divas to Uphold Social Justice and Reservation

Akhilesh Yadav, President of the Samajwadi Party, declares that reservations will endure as long as the Constitution does. Observed as Samvidhaan Maanstambh Divas on July 26, the event highlights the party's commitment to social justice and equality across Uttar Pradesh.

In a bold statement, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav emphasized that the continuity of reservation policies relies on the endurance of the Constitution, which he described as both the nation's shield and armour.

The Samvidhaan Maanstambh Divas, observed on July 26, highlighted the party's dedication to upholding social justice and equality across Uttar Pradesh. The day was commemorated statewide, including prominent events in the capital, Lucknow, under the guidance of Akhilesh Yadav.

Party leaders, including national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav and other prominent figures, participated in events across various districts to demonstrate their support for the cause, reinforcing the constitution's role in illuminating the pathway toward social justice.

