Twin Earthquakes Rattle Remote Qinghai

Two significant earthquakes, measuring 5.7 and 5.8 in magnitude, hit Qinghai's Xinghai county, causing noticeable tremors in Xining. With no casualties or damage reported, authorities maintain public order while emergency teams respond. Epicenters were located in sparsely populated areas, 244 km from Qinghai's capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 11:12 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 11:12 IST
Twin Earthquakes Rattle Remote Qinghai
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  • Country:
  • China

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the remote Xinghai county in Qinghai, northwestern China, on Tuesday morning. It was followed by a second quake of magnitude 5.8 just 18 minutes later, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre.

Both seismic events occurred at a focal depth of 10 kilometers and had epicenters in a sparsely populated, high-altitude region approximately 244 kilometers from Xining, the provincial capital. Residents in Xining experienced noticeable tremors, as reported by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

So far, there have been no reports of casualties or significant structural damage. State authorities confirmed that overall public order remains stable, and emergency response teams are on their way to the impacted areas.

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