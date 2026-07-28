Bridging Borders: Slovakia and China Forge Path in Emerging Industries

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on Slovakia to play a pivotal role in strengthening the European Union's relationship with China. This comes as a priority in addressing conflicts and differences, as reported by state news agency Xinhua on Tuesday.

During discussions with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, who is on a three-day official visit to China, President Xi underscored the importance of equal consultation and finding common ground, while being open to reserving differences.

In their talks, Xi highlighted opportunities for collaboration with Slovakia in burgeoning sectors, including clean energy, the digital economy, robotics manufacturing, and artificial intelligence, as noted by Xinhua.