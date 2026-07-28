Strategic Defense Talks: Zelenskiy Prioritizes U.S. Cooperation

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy underscored the importance of anti-ballistic defense and strategic cooperation with the United States as his foremost priority in upcoming talks with President Donald Trump and his administration.

Zelenskiy's remarks come as he visits the U.S. to participate in a memorial service for the late Senator Lindsey Graham, highlighting both bilateral relations and ceremonial respect.

This visit underscores a crucial diplomatic endeavor amid ongoing global security discussions and geopolitical dynamics.