Trump's Turbulent Scottish Visit Amid Epstein Concerns

U.S. President Donald Trump remained under scrutiny during his visit to Scotland, trying to avoid spotlight over ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Protests against his policies and business ventures, including the opening of a new golf course, marked the trip.

Amid protests, Trump called for attention to his administration's purported achievements, despite public focus on Epstein-related controversies. Reporters noted Trump's strained relationship with his base, struggling to shift narrative away from Epstein's scandal.

Local sentiment mirrored global concerns as protests lambasted Trump's stance on immigration and democratic principles. Trump's business interests in the region, including the new golf course named after his mother, fueled further controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)