N Sakthan Takes Charge Amidst Controversy in Kerala Congress

In a swift move, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) appointed senior leader N Sakthan as the acting president of the Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee (DCC). This change comes after Palode Ravi's abrupt resignation following a controversial phone conversation leak predicting Congress's poor performance in upcoming elections.

Sakthan, who has served as both Assembly Speaker and State Minister, pledged to leverage his experience to bolster the party's chances as elections approach. Having been elected to the assembly from the Nemom and Kattakkada constituencies, he expressed confidence in boosting Congress's seat tally.

The leaked conversation, which aired on television, sent shockwaves through the party, leading to the expulsion of local leader A Jaleel for anti-organisational behavior. The local body elections in Kerala are expected in December, with assembly polls slated for April-May next year.

