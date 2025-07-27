Left Menu

Karnataka Politics: Allegations of 'Super CM' Dismissed

Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara dismisses allegations against Randeep Singh Surjewala, affirming there's no interference by him in Karnataka's administration. Opposition parties label Surjewala as 'super CM' due to frequent visits, but Parameshwara asserts these visits are routine for ensuring governance promises are met.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davanagere | Updated: 27-07-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 15:38 IST
Karnataka Politics: Allegations of 'Super CM' Dismissed
G Parameshwara
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader and Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara firmly denied allegations of interference by Randeep Singh Surjewala, the AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, in state administration. Opposition parties have christened Surjewala as the 'super CM', but Parameshwara countered these claims, describing them as unfounded and baseless.

During a press interaction, Parameshwara reassured that Surjewala's frequent visits to the state are typical for his role, ensuring that the Congress government's promises made in the pre-election manifesto are being effectively implemented. He emphasized that Surjewala holds no power over the state's administrative matters and has not called or instructed any officials.

Allegations surrounding Surjewala's meetings with government officials were similarly disputed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar. Parameshwara further highlighted the procedural visits of general secretaries from other parties, asserting that such interactions are a party's internal affairs and not for opposition commentary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025