Karnataka Politics: Allegations of 'Super CM' Dismissed

Senior Congress leader and Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara firmly denied allegations of interference by Randeep Singh Surjewala, the AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, in state administration. Opposition parties have christened Surjewala as the 'super CM', but Parameshwara countered these claims, describing them as unfounded and baseless.

During a press interaction, Parameshwara reassured that Surjewala's frequent visits to the state are typical for his role, ensuring that the Congress government's promises made in the pre-election manifesto are being effectively implemented. He emphasized that Surjewala holds no power over the state's administrative matters and has not called or instructed any officials.

Allegations surrounding Surjewala's meetings with government officials were similarly disputed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar. Parameshwara further highlighted the procedural visits of general secretaries from other parties, asserting that such interactions are a party's internal affairs and not for opposition commentary.

(With inputs from agencies.)