Fiery Parliamentary Clash: Pahalgam Attack and Operation Sindoor Debate

The Indian Parliament is poised for a heated debate on national security, focusing on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, as the Monsoon session resumes.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and opposition parties will engage in a discussion, with key speeches expected from Home Minister Amit Shah and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi.

Controversy surrounds the government's response to the Pahalgam attack, while international concerns, including US President Trump's claims of mediation, add to the debate's complexity.

(With inputs from agencies.)