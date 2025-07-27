Fiery Parliamentary Clash: Pahalgam Attack and Operation Sindoor Debate
The Indian Parliament is set for intense debates on national security and foreign policy following disruptions in the Monsoon session. Key issues include the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. The ruling NDA and opposition parties gear up to address terrorism responses and foreign policy criticisms.
The Indian Parliament is poised for a heated debate on national security, focusing on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, as the Monsoon session resumes.
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and opposition parties will engage in a discussion, with key speeches expected from Home Minister Amit Shah and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi.
Controversy surrounds the government's response to the Pahalgam attack, while international concerns, including US President Trump's claims of mediation, add to the debate's complexity.
