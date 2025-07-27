Rijiju Urges Progress over Disruption in Jammu and Kashmir
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized the desire for progress among Jammu and Kashmir residents and urged society to reject disruptive fringe elements. He addressed these issues during the University of Kashmir's Mega Alumni Meet 2025, advocating for a positive narrative to shape the region's future.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has stressed the importance of progress for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, urging society to stand firm against disruptive fringe elements seeking to disturb peace.
Speaking at the University of Kashmir's Mega Alumni Meet 2025, Rijiju highlighted the positive outlook of Jammu and Kashmir's residents and their aspirations for development.
He also called upon the university's alumni to help establish a constructive narrative for the region's future and to marginalize negative influences entering from outside the country.
