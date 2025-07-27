Thai-Cambodian Border Tensions Flare Amidst Diplomatic Efforts

In a bid to halt rising hostilities, Thai and Cambodian leaders are set to meet in Malaysia, after US President Donald Trump urged both nations to end the ongoing border conflict. The tensions, now in their fourth day, have claimed 34 lives and displaced over 168,000 individuals.

Acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet, have accepted Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's invitation, as tensions have drawn international focus. Trump's intervention saw both nations agreeing to discuss a ceasefire, with diplomats coordinating further action.

Despite diplomatic overtures, renewed clashes persisted along the contested border. Accusations, artillery exchanges, and civilian harm continue, casting doubt over imminent peace prospects. The UN Security Council and Human Rights Watch urge ASEAN to mediate, underscoring a fraught yet critical path toward regional stability.

