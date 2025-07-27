Left Menu

Ministers Condemn BJP for Alleged Disrespect to National Flag and Political Misconduct

Himachal Pradesh ministers accused BJP leaders of disrespecting the national flag and showing political misconduct by targeting Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi. They claim the incident in Thunag showcased BJP’s lack of genuine respect for national symbols and condemned the politicization of student safety and disaster relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 27-07-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 19:37 IST
Ministers Condemn BJP for Alleged Disrespect to National Flag and Political Misconduct
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing joint statement, Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil and Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar accused BJP leaders of insulting the national flag and senior state minister Jagat Singh Negi, revealing the 'true face' of the party.

The ministers criticized an incident in Thunag, Mandi district, where BJP workers, allegedly following instructions from party leaders, threw shoes and black cloth on Revenue Minister Negi's car, displaying 'highly shameful' and 'condemnable' behavior.

Highlighting the symbolic significance of the Tricolour, the ministers accused BJP of engaging in political theatrics under the guise of respect for the national flag and condemned their politicking over the temporary relocation of a forestry college, as well as hampering relief efforts for disaster-stricken farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025