Ministers Condemn BJP for Alleged Disrespect to National Flag and Political Misconduct
Himachal Pradesh ministers accused BJP leaders of disrespecting the national flag and showing political misconduct by targeting Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi. They claim the incident in Thunag showcased BJP’s lack of genuine respect for national symbols and condemned the politicization of student safety and disaster relief efforts.
In a scathing joint statement, Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil and Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar accused BJP leaders of insulting the national flag and senior state minister Jagat Singh Negi, revealing the 'true face' of the party.
The ministers criticized an incident in Thunag, Mandi district, where BJP workers, allegedly following instructions from party leaders, threw shoes and black cloth on Revenue Minister Negi's car, displaying 'highly shameful' and 'condemnable' behavior.
Highlighting the symbolic significance of the Tricolour, the ministers accused BJP of engaging in political theatrics under the guise of respect for the national flag and condemned their politicking over the temporary relocation of a forestry college, as well as hampering relief efforts for disaster-stricken farmers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
