Political Tensions Erupt in Tripura: BJP Workers Attacked During 'Mann Ki Baat'

In a violent altercation, several BJP workers were injured while listening to PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio show in Tripura's Khowai district. The incident, which occurred in the remote tribal village of Purba Taksaiya, also saw three vehicles and ten motorcycles set ablaze, raising political tempers across the region.

BJP leaders have pointed fingers at members of Tipra Motha, their ally in the state's ruling coalition, alleging they orchestrated the attack. However, Tipra Motha's leadership has categorically denied involvement, suggesting internal rivalries as a possible cause. An investigation is ongoing, with no arrests made yet.

The episode has further strained political relations in Tripura. Opposition leader Jitendra Chaudhury of CPI(M) condemned the violence, calling for strict action against the perpetrators, while Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma of Tipra Motha refuted claims of his party's role in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)