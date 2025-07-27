Controversial Voter Revision Sparks Debate in Bihar

The Election Commission's ongoing Special Intensive Revision in Bihar has stirred controversy, with Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi accusing it of displaying 'institutional arrogance'. Speaking alongside leaders from CPI(ML) and CPI(M), Singhvi argued that the exercise resembles a 'citizenship test' and questioned its legality ahead of assembly polls.

Singhvi has urged the Election Commission to reconsider its decision, emphasizing the need to detach the exercise from impending elections. He cautioned against connecting it to political obstinacy and questioned whether the commission had the authority to examine citizenship, typically the domain of Foreigners Tribunals.

Accompanied by leaders like Dipankar Bhattacharya and Manoj Jha, Singhvi highlighted concerns of disenfranchisement. The leaders argued the revision process appears rushed, with perceived gaps in transparency and accuracy, potentially barring legitimate voters. Public pressure continues as Bihar braces for intensified activism against what some call an exclusionary process.

