Left Menu

Scandal Resurfaces: Romanian Deputy Prime Minister Resigns Amid Corruption Allegations

Dragos Anastasiu, the Romanian Deputy Prime Minister, stepped down amid a resurfaced corruption scandal involving bribery allegations. Anastasiu denied wrongdoing, claiming the payments were necessary for business survival. His resignation challenges the coalition government's reform efforts amidst economic turmoil and instability after a canceled presidential election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 27-07-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 21:25 IST
Scandal Resurfaces: Romanian Deputy Prime Minister Resigns Amid Corruption Allegations
  • Country:
  • Romania

Romanian Deputy Prime Minister Dragos Anastasiu announced his resignation on Sunday, following the reemergence of a past corruption scandal in which he was named as a witness. His departure comes as the coalition government, barely a month old, is implementing stringent cost-cutting reforms.

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan had tasked Anastasiu with reforming state-owned enterprises as part of an effort to tackle the largest budget deficit in the European Union. The scandal involves bribery claims dating back to 2009, where one of Anastasiu's companies allegedly paid bribes disguised as consultancy fees.

Anastasiu admitted the 'payments' were made under duress, stating they were necessary for business survival rather than profit. Despite the controversy, the government is pushing forward with its reform agenda amidst political instability and public protests, avoiding a potential downgrade of the nation's investment rating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025