Scandal Resurfaces: Romanian Deputy Prime Minister Resigns Amid Corruption Allegations
Dragos Anastasiu, the Romanian Deputy Prime Minister, stepped down amid a resurfaced corruption scandal involving bribery allegations. Anastasiu denied wrongdoing, claiming the payments were necessary for business survival. His resignation challenges the coalition government's reform efforts amidst economic turmoil and instability after a canceled presidential election.
Romanian Deputy Prime Minister Dragos Anastasiu announced his resignation on Sunday, following the reemergence of a past corruption scandal in which he was named as a witness. His departure comes as the coalition government, barely a month old, is implementing stringent cost-cutting reforms.
Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan had tasked Anastasiu with reforming state-owned enterprises as part of an effort to tackle the largest budget deficit in the European Union. The scandal involves bribery claims dating back to 2009, where one of Anastasiu's companies allegedly paid bribes disguised as consultancy fees.
Anastasiu admitted the 'payments' were made under duress, stating they were necessary for business survival rather than profit. Despite the controversy, the government is pushing forward with its reform agenda amidst political instability and public protests, avoiding a potential downgrade of the nation's investment rating.
