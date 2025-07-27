Parliament Set for High-Stakes Debate on National Security Issues
The Congress has demanded its Lok Sabha MPs to attend Parliament for three days to engage in a debate focusing on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. The discussion, set to happen in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, involves top ministers and tackles national security and foreign policy matters.
The Congress has issued a directive to its Lok Sabha MPs, mandating attendance over three pivotal days, beginning Monday, to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. This debate promises to underscore significant concerns in national security and foreign policy.
Both the ruling NDA and opposition parties are gearing up for an engaging exchange, with the BJP-led alliance and Congress fielding their prominent leaders for the discussions set to unfold in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
Key ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, are slated to take the floor, with a potential intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the government's strong stance against terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
