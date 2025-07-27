Parliament Braces for Fiery Debate on Pahalgam Attack and Operation Sindoor
The Monsoon session of Parliament is poised for a heated discussion on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, with the ruling BJP-led alliance and Opposition preparing for a significant debate on national security issues. Key ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and S Jaishankar, are expected to engage with Opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi.
The first week of Parliament's Monsoon session, marked by disruption, will transition into a contentious debate starting Monday over the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. National security and foreign policy take center stage as the ruling alliance and Opposition prepare to clash.
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and opposing parties are orchestrating their strategies, with senior figures such as Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar slated to address Parliament. Rumors persist that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might personally underscore his administration's stance against terrorism.
In response, Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Akhilesh Yadav, are set to challenge the government. Significant contention continues over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, with debates scheduled for both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
