Left Menu

Parliament Braces for Fiery Debate on Pahalgam Attack and Operation Sindoor

The Monsoon session of Parliament is poised for a heated discussion on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, with the ruling BJP-led alliance and Opposition preparing for a significant debate on national security issues. Key ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and S Jaishankar, are expected to engage with Opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 21:36 IST
Parliament Braces for Fiery Debate on Pahalgam Attack and Operation Sindoor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The first week of Parliament's Monsoon session, marked by disruption, will transition into a contentious debate starting Monday over the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. National security and foreign policy take center stage as the ruling alliance and Opposition prepare to clash.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and opposing parties are orchestrating their strategies, with senior figures such as Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar slated to address Parliament. Rumors persist that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might personally underscore his administration's stance against terrorism.

In response, Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Akhilesh Yadav, are set to challenge the government. Significant contention continues over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, with debates scheduled for both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025