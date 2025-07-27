Trump's Diplomatic Push for Thai-Cambodian Peace
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about resolving tensions between Thailand and Cambodia. After discussions with their leaders, Trump suggested both countries are eager to settle differences. He conditioned future trade deals on their cooperation. He anticipates upcoming meetings between Thai and Cambodian officials to advance peace efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 22:17 IST
In a noteworthy diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his belief that Thailand and Cambodia are ready to resolve their ongoing disputes.
Following conversations with the prime ministers of both nations, Trump made it clear that trade agreements with the United States would be contingent on their willingness to cease hostilities.
Trump mentioned the discussions during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Turnbery, Scotland, emphasizing the urgency and forthcoming meetings between Thai and Cambodian officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pakistan's Strategic Diplomacy: Ishaq Dar's SCO Summit Visit to China
Strengthening Ties: Jaishankar's Strategic Diplomacy Tour to Singapore and China
Trump's Stand: Disappointment and Diplomacy with Russia
Sufi Diplomacy: Last-Minute Efforts to Save Indian Nurse from Execution in Yemen
Taiwan's Regional Diplomacy Amidst Central American Challenges