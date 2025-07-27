Trump's Diplomatic Push for Thai-Cambodian Peace

In a noteworthy diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his belief that Thailand and Cambodia are ready to resolve their ongoing disputes.

Following conversations with the prime ministers of both nations, Trump made it clear that trade agreements with the United States would be contingent on their willingness to cease hostilities.

Trump mentioned the discussions during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Turnbery, Scotland, emphasizing the urgency and forthcoming meetings between Thai and Cambodian officials.

