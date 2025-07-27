Left Menu

Trump's Diplomatic Push for Thai-Cambodian Peace

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about resolving tensions between Thailand and Cambodia. After discussions with their leaders, Trump suggested both countries are eager to settle differences. He conditioned future trade deals on their cooperation. He anticipates upcoming meetings between Thai and Cambodian officials to advance peace efforts.

In a noteworthy diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his belief that Thailand and Cambodia are ready to resolve their ongoing disputes.

Following conversations with the prime ministers of both nations, Trump made it clear that trade agreements with the United States would be contingent on their willingness to cease hostilities.

Trump mentioned the discussions during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Turnbery, Scotland, emphasizing the urgency and forthcoming meetings between Thai and Cambodian officials.

