Syria Prepares for Pivotal Parliamentary Elections Amidst Ongoing Tensions
Syria is set to hold parliamentary elections in September, following the fall of President Bashar Assad. With a temporary constitution in place, the elections come as the nation grapples with sectarian violence and complex political dynamics. This marks a crucial step in Syria's postwar transition.
Syria is gearing up for parliamentary elections to be held in September, marking a critical juncture in the country's postwar journey. Mohammed Taha al-Ahmad, head of the election organization body, confirmed the dates to state media, noting that these will be the first elections under the new transitional government following Bashar Assad's removal in December.
Interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa will appoint one-third of the 210 parliamentary seats, leaving the remainder to be filled through elections in which each province will establish an electoral college, according to Hassan al-Daghim, another election committee member.
The political landscape remains fraught, with recent sectarian violence in Sweida posing significant challenges. Government forces' controversial interventions and subsequent Israeli airstrikes highlight the volatility as Syria navigates its transition from conflict to governance stability.
