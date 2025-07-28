North Korea Dismisses South's Peace Overtures Amid Stiff Alliances

In a decisive rebuttal to South Korean peace initiatives, North Korea, represented by Kim Yo Jong, has openly dismissed any proposals from President Lee Jae Myung's administration. The North's response underscores enduring hostilities despite Seoul's recent diplomatic gestures aimed at easing tensions.

Following President Lee's inauguration, South Korea took steps like halting loudspeaker propaganda and banning provocative leaflet campaigns. However, Kim Yo Jong criticized these actions as mere reversals of Seoul's past 'ill-intentioned' activities, stressing that Pyongyang remains disinterested in dialogue with its southern neighbor.

Amidst these developments, Lee continues to uphold the nation's security alliance with the U.S., vital amid ongoing trade discussions. Marking the Korean War anniversary, both Koreas commemorated the occasion, albeit North Korea opted for a subdued celebration compared to previous years.

