Opposition MPs Unite: Protest Against Bihar Voter Roll Revision

Opposition MPs including Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge protested against the Election Commission's voter roll revision in Bihar at the Parliament House. They allege the revision disenfranchises voters ahead of Assembly elections, demanding its repeal and a parliamentary discussion. Protests continue for the fifth consecutive day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 11:20 IST
In a show of defiance, key opposition figures including Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge gathered at the Parliament House, protesting the Election Commission's voter roll revision in Bihar. They argue that the revision intends to disenfranchise voters ahead of the coming Assembly elections.

This marks the fifth consecutive day of protests as opposition MPs demand both a rollback of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and a comprehensive discussion in Parliament. They claim the revision is an attack on democratic processes.

Prominent opposition leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Akhilesh Yadav, and Derek O'Brien demonstrated by tearing posters and marching through the Parliament complex. They wielded placards and chanted slogans calling to 'Stop SIR'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

