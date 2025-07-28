UDF MPs Demand Justice: Arrest of Kerala Nuns Sparks Protests

UDF MPs, led by Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, protested at the Parliament House complex against the arrest of two Catholic nuns in Chhattisgarh.

The nuns were detained at Durg Railway Station over allegations of human trafficking and forced religious conversion, as reported by a GRP official.

Venugopal criticized the BJP and Sangh Parivar for their treatment of minorities, demanding the nuns' immediate release and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)