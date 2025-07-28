Left Menu

UDF MPs Demand Justice: Arrest of Kerala Nuns Sparks Protests

UDF MPs, headed by K C Venugopal, staged a protest in Parliament against the arrest of two Catholic nuns in Chhattisgarh. They demand their immediate release, condemning the actions as attacks on minorities by BJP-RSS factions. Venugopal highlighted increasing hate crimes in BJP-led states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 12:13 IST
UDF MPs, led by Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, protested at the Parliament House complex against the arrest of two Catholic nuns in Chhattisgarh.

The nuns were detained at Durg Railway Station over allegations of human trafficking and forced religious conversion, as reported by a GRP official.

Venugopal criticized the BJP and Sangh Parivar for their treatment of minorities, demanding the nuns' immediate release and justice.

