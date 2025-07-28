Stalin's Dravidian Model 2.0: A Vision for Tamil Nadu's Future

The ruling DMK party in Tamil Nadu expressed confidence on Monday that Chief Minister MK Stalin will lead the state into a prosperous 'Dravidian model 2.0 regime' after securing a significant victory in the 2026 Assembly election.

The party's official publication, 'Murasoli,' addressed media speculations regarding the upcoming elections and emphasized Stalin's commitment to a people-centered governance approach. Highlighting initiatives like the 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu campaign' and the 'Ungaludan Stalin' outreach program, the write-up depicted Stalin's efforts to engage directly with citizens and address local grievances.

Chief Minister Stalin actively tours districts, interacting with various community groups, and directs officials to resolve issues based on public input. Additionally, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin plays a key role in reviewing projects and ensuring their implementation across the state. The DMK posits that due to these efforts, Tamil Nadu families enjoy rising living standards, contributing to public trust in the DMK ahead of the 2026 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)