Congress Protests Against BJP Over OBC Reservation in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs protested in the assembly, using toy chameleons to accuse the BJP government of inconsistency on implementing 27% OBC reservation. Led by Umang Singhar, they criticized the state government for changing positions and vowed to fight for social justice, equality, and constitutional rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 28-07-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 12:58 IST
Madhya Pradesh witnessed a dramatic protest as Congress MLAs, armed with toy chameleons, accused the BJP government of inconsistency regarding the 27% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC). The protest took place within the assembly premises on Monday, targeting the state's shifting stances on the issue.

Led by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, the legislators staged a demonstration in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue on the inaugural day of the monsoon session, vocally accusing the government of betraying OBC interests. Singhar criticized the BJP-led administration, asserting that its policies and intentions lack clarity.

Former minister Sachin Yadav echoed the sentiment, alleging that the BJP changes its stance on the OBC quota. He pointed out inconsistencies in what the government claims versus its actions. The Congress party recalled that it had initiated an increase in OBC reservation during its tenure, which the BJP has yet to implement.

