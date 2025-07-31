Left Menu

U.S.-China Trade Deal on the Horizon?

The U.S. is on the verge of signing a trade agreement with China, according to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. While optimistic about China, Bessent remains uncertain about trade relations with India, describing its global engagement as lacking.

The United States is nearing the completion of a trade agreement with China, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed in a CNBC interview. Bessent emphasized, however, that the deal was "not 100% done," and planned to discuss the matter further with President Donald Trump later in the day.

As for trade relations with India, Bessent admitted to uncertainties, citing India's performance on the global stage as less than ideal. His comments reflect ongoing challenges in international trade dynamics, with differing levels of progress with key global partners.

Bessent's remarks signal potential advances in U.S.-China trade relations while highlighting the complexities and challenges presented by other global trade partnerships.

