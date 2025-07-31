Zelenskiy Restores Independence of Anti-Corruption Agencies Amidst Political Uproar

In a decisive move to quell political unrest, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine has reinstated the independence of the country's primary anti-corruption agencies. This action comes amidst widespread protests and mounting pressure from European officials concerned that amendments could jeopardize Ukraine's EU membership efforts.

Protests erupted after Zelenskiy's party pushed through legislation that weakened these agencies. Under pressure, the president signed a new bill ensuring no external interference, which was swiftly passed by lawmakers. The law reverses provisions allowing the general prosecutor to reassign cases, a change seen as undermining the fight against graft.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office have been pivotal in tackling corruption, especially critical as the nation defends against Russian aggression. The recent protests and legislative reversal emphasize Ukraine's drive towards transparency and democratic governance.

