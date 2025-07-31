Left Menu

Electoral College Set for Vice Presidential Polls Post-Dhankhar's Resignation

The Election Commission has finalized the Electoral College list for India's vice presidential election, triggered by Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation. The new vice president will be elected by the Electoral College, with polls expected soon. The NDA holds a favorable position in the impending vote, requiring 391 out of 782 votes to win.

  • India

The Election Commission of India announced on Thursday that it has completed preparations for the upcoming vice presidential election, a process necessitated by the resignation of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The election will be conducted by an Electoral College, which includes nominated and elected members from both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. The finalized Electoral College list will be made available for purchase at the Election Commission's office once the electoral process is officially notified.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) appears to be in a strong position for the upcoming vote. Despite a few vacancies in parliament, the NDA reportedly has significant support in both Houses, with 422 members expected to back their candidate.

