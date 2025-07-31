Left Menu

Trump's Deadline: The Push for Peace in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump has emphasized the need for a peace deal to end Russia's war in Ukraine by August 8. U.S. diplomat John Kelley confirmed this at a U.N. Security Council meeting, stressing the importance of a ceasefire and suggesting further U.S. measures to ensure peace.

In a decisive move, U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a call for a resolution to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, setting an ambitious deadline of August 8 for a peace agreement. This directive was shared with the United Nations Security Council on Thursday.

Addressing the council, senior U.S. diplomat John Kelley underscored the urgency of the situation, urging both Russia and Ukraine to negotiate a ceasefire and establish a lasting peace. 'It is time to make a deal,' Kelley stated, conveying Trump's clear expectations.

The United States has indicated its readiness to adopt additional measures to secure peace if needed, emphasizing its commitment to resolving the conflict and stabilizing the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

