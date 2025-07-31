Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi to Lead Protest Against 'Votes Theft' in Karnataka

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to lead a protest at Freedom Park, Bengaluru, on August 5 against alleged 'votes theft.' Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar emphasized that the protest aims to address electoral roll concerns, notably in Bihar, and will be conducted lawfully.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:23 IST
Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will spearhead a protest rally at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on August 5, addressing alleged 'votes theft' incidents, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar revealed on Thursday.

Following the protest, a select group of Congress leaders will head to the Election Commission office to submit a memorandum addressing electoral concerns, particularly highlighted in a parliamentary constituency in Karnataka.

Shivakumar stressed the importance of following legal and court directives during the protest, encouraging state-wide participation to defend the right to vote, Constitution, and democracy amidst accusations of a flawed electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

