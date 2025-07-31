Rahul Gandhi to Lead Protest Against 'Votes Theft' in Karnataka

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will spearhead a protest rally at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on August 5, addressing alleged 'votes theft' incidents, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar revealed on Thursday.

Following the protest, a select group of Congress leaders will head to the Election Commission office to submit a memorandum addressing electoral concerns, particularly highlighted in a parliamentary constituency in Karnataka.

Shivakumar stressed the importance of following legal and court directives during the protest, encouraging state-wide participation to defend the right to vote, Constitution, and democracy amidst accusations of a flawed electoral process.

