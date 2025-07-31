Left Menu

Nations Unite Against Iranian Intelligence Threats

The U.S. and a coalition of allies have issued a joint statement condemning Iranian intelligence services for their increasing state threats. This opposition is against the actions of killing, kidnapping, and harassment of individuals in Europe and North America, violating national sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States and over a dozen allies publicly condemned the rise in state threats posed by Iranian intelligence services, as detailed in a joint statement on Thursday.

This joint denunciation highlights targeted actions including assassination attempts, kidnappings, and harassment within Europe and North America by Iranian operatives, which these nations consider blatant sovereignty violations.

This international coalition, comprising countries like Britain, Canada, Germany, and Sweden, among others, stands united in its firm objection to Iranian actions, calling for an end to these provocations.

