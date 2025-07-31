Omar Abdullah Advocates for Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood Amid Tourism Revival Efforts
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged the Centre to restore statehood to the region, emphasizing local governance's competence in handling responsibilities. Despite recent challenges, including a terror attack affecting tourism, Abdullah is optimistic about the region's potential and continues to promote tourism in key markets like Gujarat.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called on the central government to reinstate statehood to the union territory, affirming local governance's ability to manage responsibilities effectively. During his visit to Gujarat for a tourism promotion event, Abdullah stressed the importance of empowering the local government to enhance the region's situation.
Abdullah's comments come in light of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which temporarily disrupted tourism. He acknowledged the incident's impact but assured the public that tourism in Jammu and Kashmir is still active. Abdullah invited people from major markets, such as Gujarat and Maharashtra, to visit and enjoy the region's hospitality.
The Chief Minister also commented on US President Donald Trump's tariff announcement and met with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to discuss inter-state relations and tourism promotion. Abdullah's promotional efforts included a visit to the Statue of Unity and inaugurating the Travel and Tourism Fair in Gandhinagar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
