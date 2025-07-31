BJP Accuses Congress of 'False Hindu Terrorism' Narrative
BJP's Tarun Chugh criticizes Congress leaders for perpetuating a false 'Hindu terrorism' narrative and supporting Pakistan's views. Chugh commended the Indian security forces for their actions, underlining PM Modi's firm stand against terrorism. He also questioned past leadership in Jammu and Kashmir regarding civilian casualties.
BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh accused Congress of fabricating a 'false narrative' about 'Hindu terrorism' and said these claims have now been debunked. He specifically called out Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for allegedly promoting Pakistan's narrative on social media.
Chugh condemned the Congress for scheming to malign Hindus with the ulterior motive of vote-bank politics. A recent ruling by a Mumbai special court, which acquitted seven accused, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, of charges related to the 2008 Malegaon blast, was presented as evidence of Congress's sinister narrative.
Chugh urged opposition leaders to resist supporting Pakistan's propaganda. He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's steadfast approach to national security and Operation Sindoor as a testament to India's resolve against terrorism. Criticizing the National Conference for past civilian killings, Chugh emphasized the improved law and order under current governance.
