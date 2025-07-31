Erdogan Applauds European Moves for Palestinian Recognition
Turkey's President Erdogan praises recent European actions, particularly by France and Britain, for recognizing Palestine. He emphasizes the value of these humanitarian responses and congratulates French President Macron, advocating for a two-state solution as an effective counter to Israel's policies.
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan has expressed his appreciation for recent European moves to recognize the Palestinian state, citing France and Britain as notable examples.
Erdogan characterized these actions as valuable humanitarian responses and expressed his support during a speech in Ankara.
He specifically mentioned calling French President Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him, emphasizing that a two-state solution is the most effective stand against Israel's policies.
