NDA Empowers Modi and Nadda in Vice Presidential Selection

In a significant political development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda have been given the authority to select the vice-presidential candidate for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). This announcement was made by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday.

The decision to delegate this critical responsibility to Modi and Nadda was reached unanimously during a meeting of prominent BJP leaders and their allies held at the Parliament complex. Influential figures such as Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, alongside other notable party leaders, were present at the meeting.

Rajnath Singh chaired the gathering, underscoring the importance of unity and consensus within the ruling bloc as they prepare for the upcoming political challenge of selecting a vice-presidential candidate.

(With inputs from agencies.)