Left Menu

NDA Empowers Modi and Nadda in Vice Presidential Selection

The National Democratic Alliance has given Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda the authority to choose the ruling bloc's vice-presidential candidate, as announced by Union minister Kiren Rijiju. The decision was made unanimously at a meeting with key BJP leaders and allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 16:56 IST
NDA Empowers Modi and Nadda in Vice Presidential Selection
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda have been given the authority to select the vice-presidential candidate for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). This announcement was made by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday.

The decision to delegate this critical responsibility to Modi and Nadda was reached unanimously during a meeting of prominent BJP leaders and their allies held at the Parliament complex. Influential figures such as Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, alongside other notable party leaders, were present at the meeting.

Rajnath Singh chaired the gathering, underscoring the importance of unity and consensus within the ruling bloc as they prepare for the upcoming political challenge of selecting a vice-presidential candidate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025