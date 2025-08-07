NDA Empowers Modi and Nadda in Vice Presidential Selection
The National Democratic Alliance has given Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda the authority to choose the ruling bloc's vice-presidential candidate, as announced by Union minister Kiren Rijiju. The decision was made unanimously at a meeting with key BJP leaders and allies.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda have been given the authority to select the vice-presidential candidate for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). This announcement was made by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday.
The decision to delegate this critical responsibility to Modi and Nadda was reached unanimously during a meeting of prominent BJP leaders and their allies held at the Parliament complex. Influential figures such as Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, alongside other notable party leaders, were present at the meeting.
Rajnath Singh chaired the gathering, underscoring the importance of unity and consensus within the ruling bloc as they prepare for the upcoming political challenge of selecting a vice-presidential candidate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NDA
- Prime Minister
- Modi
- Nadda
- BJP
- Vice Presidential
- Union Minister
- Rajnath Singh
- Amit Shah
- Political
ALSO READ
Parliament Standoff: BJP Accuses Opposition of Wasting Public Funds
Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over ECI's Electoral Roll Revision in Bihar
Samajwadi Party has only been doing "appeasement politics": BJP MP Shashank Mani
Tribal Rally to Ignite BJP Campaign for TTAADC Elections
Karnataka Politics: BJP's Vijayendra vs. CM Siddaramaiah over GST Notices